Janey Godley's daughter Ashley Storrie secures new sitcom series after Scottish Bafta wins
BBC chiefs have revealed Ashley Storrie is to get a second series of her first sitcom - the day after it won two Scottish Baftas.
The daughter of the late Scottish comic Janey Godley has been given the green light for another six episodes of Dinosaur, the show she co-wrote and starred in.
The writer, comic, actress and broadcaster won the coveted audience award at the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday night, ahead of Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa, and Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd.
Dinosaur, which Storrie created with Matilda Curtis, was also honoured in the film and TV writing category ahead of Netflix hits One Day and Baby Reindeer.
Storrie - who paid tribute to her mother as she was honoured at the awards weeks after she lost her battle with cancer - has previously fronted her own shows on Radio Scotland and Radio 4. She also appeared on The News Quiz, Breaking the News and The Good, The Bad and The Unexpected.
She has told how she incorporated her experiences of autism into her character in Glasgow-set Dinosaur, which focuses on the relationship between two sisters who are happily living together until one of them announces she is engaged.
Storrie, who has been acting since she was a child and started performing stand-up comedy when she was 11, starred alongside Kat Ronney, who played her sister Evie in Dinosaur.
The cast also included Still Game stars Greg Hemphill and Sanjeev Kohli, as well as David Carlyle, Sally Howitt, Lorn Macdonald and Danny Ashok. Two Brothers Pictures, the makers of Fleabag and The Tourist, has secured the new series commission from BBC Scotland, BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.
Storrie said: "I’m dead chuffed that the amazing team that brought series one to life has been recognised by our peers in the Scottish film and television industry. I’m so excited that we’re getting to share more of Nina and her family’s journey."
BBC Scotland head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: “The whole team both in front and behind the camera have created a warm, funny and poignant series and we’re delighted their hard work has been recognised by the industry with these award wins.
"Audiences loved getting to know Nina, played so brilliantly by Ashley, and being invited into her world with all its twists and turns.”
