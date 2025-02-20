According to a new report, Rockstar is said to be planning on transforming GTA 6 into a creator platform.

Rockstar are reportedly planning on creating a metaverse-style platform within Grand Theft Auto 6.

A new report from Digiday claims that the developer has been in contact with creators from Fortnite and Roblox, as well as GTA, to discuss the possibility of designing custom experiences within GTA 6. Citing anonymous industry insiders, this could allow creators modify the game’s environment, assets and more.

Games such as Fortnite encourage creators to design custom maps, while platforms such as Roblox are built around user-generated content (UGC) and games.

Rockstar have yet to respond to reports on the possibility of GTA 6 featuring user-generated content.

Rockstar laid foundations for UGC in 2023

In 2015 Rockstar and GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive banned the makers of FiveM, a mod for GTA Online, which allowed users to create custom multiplayer content.

At the time, they described Five M as “an unauthorized alternate multiplayer service that contains code designed to facilitate piracy”.

Largely used by the buzzing GTA role-playing community in 2022 Take-Two changed the rules of GTA Online’s policy to allow mods – so long as they were non-commercial, don’t violate intellectual property rights, and they don’t interfere with official services.

Then in 2023 it emerged that Rockstar Games had purchased Cfx.re, the maker of the FiveM and RedM mods for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar could be looking to embrace user-generated content in GTA 6. Picture: Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty

In a statement, Rockstar said: “Over the past few years, we've watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers. As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

In allowing these mods, fans of the game could access multiplayer experiences that go beyond what was already offered in GTA Online. For example, FiveM allows custom cars, maps, weapons and more, as well as allowing for an increase in player numbers which made it essential for the GTA Online RP community.

What does it mean for GTA 6?

The report from Digiday isn’t the first time rumours around UGC in GTA 6 have floated around.

In 2024, GTA Focal reported that Rockstar’s acquisition of Cfe.re was part of the developer’s “broader vision for the future of GTA Online, which significantly involves user-generated content through new Rockstar’s online proprietary modding tools”.

User-generated content isn’t a new concept by any means, but the success of it within games such as Roblox and Fortnite could be providing a pathway to other developers on how best to integrate such content into their own titles.