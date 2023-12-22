All Sections
What could a GTA: Scotland game look like? Here AI shows us a character in front of the Glenfinnan Viaduct

Grand Theft Auto may have been created in Scotland, but what would the game look like if it was set here?

Lauren Jack
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 19:13 GMT

While each game in the Grand Theft Auto series is set in fictional American cities such as San Andreas, the franchise itself was created in Scotland.

But what would a GTA game set in Scotland look like?

Would we see characters hopping on the trams and causing chaos in Edinburgh? Car chases around George Square in Glasgow? Perhaps there would be shenanigans surrounding the Kelpies, or perhaps even a heist at the V&A in Dundee, the hometown of GTA.

For those curious, we’ve asked AI what exactly GTA would look like if it was set in Scotland – and it doesn’t disappoint.

A gang of GTA characters look menacing in front of the Forth Rail Bridge.

What a car chase around George Square in Glasgow could look like.

Perhaps unlikely for GTA, but what the Loch Ness Monster could look like chasing a jetski.

A possible GTA: Scotland loading screen - of course there's a kilt.

