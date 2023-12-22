Grand Theft Auto may have been created in Scotland, but what would the game look like if it was set here?

While each game in the Grand Theft Auto series is set in fictional American cities such as San Andreas, the franchise itself was created in Scotland.

But what would a GTA game set in Scotland look like?

Would we see characters hopping on the trams and causing chaos in Edinburgh? Car chases around George Square in Glasgow? Perhaps there would be shenanigans surrounding the Kelpies, or perhaps even a heist at the V&A in Dundee, the hometown of GTA.

For those curious, we’ve asked AI what exactly GTA would look like if it was set in Scotland – and it doesn’t disappoint.

1 . GTA if it was set in Scotland A gang of GTA characters look menacing in front of the Forth Rail Bridge.

2 . GTA if it was set in Scotland What a car chase around George Square in Glasgow could look like.

3 . GTA if it was set in Scotland Perhaps unlikely for GTA, but what the Loch Ness Monster could look like chasing a jetski.