Here are the 10 most expensive streets in Scotland - from Edinburgh to St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow

A location in Edinburgh has topped the list of most expensive streets in Scotland – but there are also locations in St Andrews and Glasgow

A street in Edinburgh known for its “stunning” aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture has been named as the most expensive to buy a home on in Scotland for the second year in a row.

Ann Street is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house.

Graham Blair, mortgages director with the Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties.

“Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top ten list, with £1 million-plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.

“While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”

Here are the top ten most expensive streets for property in Scotland.

1 . Ann Street, Edinburgh Ann Street in Edinburgh, which is known for its 'stunning' aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Golf Place, St Andrews Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh Wester Coates Avenue is the third priciest street on the list, with average prices of more than £1.5 million. Picture: Neil Hanna Photo: Neil Hanna/TSPL Photo Sales