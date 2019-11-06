Glasgow Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season officially kicks off in Glasgow this month with the popular Christmas light switch on.

When will the lights be switched on?

Taking place in George Square on Sunday 17 November, the big Christmas light switch on marks the start of festivities in the city. As with previous years, tickets are allocated via a ballot.

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Eva Bolander said: “Christmas will be with us before we know it and we’re already getting ready to start our celebrations with the countdown to the Christmas Lights switch on in George Square.

"Remember there’s always plenty to enjoy with friends, family and loved ones across the city as we celebrate the festive season. I know you’ll enjoy all that Glasgow has to offer this Christmas.”

Event timings

Entry to George Square is from 4.30pm with the programme of events beginning at 6pm. Gates will close at 6.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 7pm.

Princes Square lights

The Princes Square Christmas lights will also be switched on on Sunday 17 November, from 4pm. Santa will also be in town then, visited selected shops in Princes Square from 11am.

As well a this, there will be festive entertainment throughout the day in the courtyard, including a performance from Shine Theatre Group at 4pm, face painting from 12-4pm, and winter storytelling from 12-4pm. If you fancy a Prince Square bauble for your tree, their fairies will be handing these out from 4pm.

West End lights

Glasgow’s west end turns its lights on at 5.30pm on Sunday 1 December on Vinicombe Street, at the top of Byres Road. This area will also be home to a Christmas market with local traders selling gifts, crafts, food and drink, so head along from 11am for some shopping and festive cheer.

Style Mile Carnival

On Sunday 24 November, The Style Mile Christmas Carnival will bring music, dance and a touch of magic to the city centre thanks to the procession of festive characters. Starting at 2.30pm, the Style Mile - which covers Queen Street, George Square - will come alive with street performers and live music.

Christmas markets

The St Enoch Square Christmas Market will run from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 22 December from 9am – 10pm. The George Square Christmas Market will open on Sunday 24 November and run until Sunday 29 December from 10am – 10pm.

At St Enoch Square, the Christmas village market is home to over 50 seasonal chalets selling food, gifts, and seasonal drinks.

The George Square market also has over 50 traders selling artisan food, drink (including beers and Gluhwein) and crafts. Look out for the 5 metre Christmas tree.

Kids will love the vintage Helter Skelter, carousel and seeing the man of the moment, Santa.

For more information on Glasgow's festive season, visit Glasgow Loves Christmas.

