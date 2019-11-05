Scots comic book writer Mark Millar donates pantomime tickets to children from his hometown

Philanthropic comic book writer Mark Millar has announced that he is to pay for Primary School children from the area he grew up in to attend a big-budget pantomime in Glasgow this Christmas.

Mr Millar - who has written for some of the most iconic comic-book characters in history - announced on Twitter that he and his wife would pay for children from all three primary school pupils in Townhead, Coatbridge to attend the performance of Snow White in Glasgow.

The writer - who worked on award winning runs of Spider-Man, X-Men, and Wolverine - is best known for his original comic book works such as Kick-Ass, one of many of his creations to be adapted for film.

Mr Millar recently sold his 'Millarworld' production company to Netflix, and more of his comics will be adapted by the streaming giant as either films, anime, or TV series, the first of which is 'The Magic Order'.

The pantomime in Glasgow stars Greg 'Gary Tank Commander' McHugh, Doon Mackichan and Leah Macrae, and runs for a fortnight over the festive period at the Armadillo at the SEC campus.

Mr Millar has become renowned in recent years for giving back to his home community, previously donating time and money to local events.

He also opened a Rainbow Family Cafe in Townhead after setting up a charitable foundation with his wife.

Speaking previously about his philanthropic intents, he told the Sun: “I was bored on a flight to LA so I took out a pen and pad and worked on an idea of helping to regenerate the area.

“I wanted to form a charitable foundation, start building properties and put the entire profit into the community.

“Instead of just giving a one-off donation, I wanted to make an investment and do something which will have a lasting effect in Townhead.”