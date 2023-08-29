The convicted felon behind the notorious Fyre Festival is looking for redemption - by organising a second festival.

Notorious fraudulent music festival Fyre is set to return, with pre-sale tickets for the event now seemingly sold out.

Billy McFarland, the fraudster behind the disastrous 2017 festival, posted a video on social media to announce the return of Fyre Festival II – alongside a quick reminder of several other Fyre-related projects, such as a Broadway musical.

In the video, recorded using the front camera of his phone, McFarland pitches his idea to viewers while dressed – or undressed – in a white bathrobe.

He said: “It has been the wildest journey to get here and it all really started during the seventh month stint in solitary confinement.

“I wrote out this fifty-page plan of how [I] would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

With the first lot of pre-sale tickets for Fyre Festival II now sold out – despite the lack of information – here is everything we know so far.

What happened at Fyre Festival?

Founded by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre Festival was pitched as a luxury music event on a private island in the Bahamas.

Festival-goers were promised a line up including Blink-182, Major Lazer, and Skepta, with food from celebrity chefs and accommodation in modern “geodesic domes”.

It was set to take place in April and May 2017 with day tickets available from $500 to $1,500 and VIP packages including airfare and luxury tent accommodation costing $12,000.

However, the event quickly fell into chaos as guests arrived for the opening weekend.

Organisers were unable to provide basic accommodation or food to arrivals, with reports of mishandled or stolen baggage. In addition there was a lack of running water or phone service and insufficient toilet availability.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after he admitted defrauding investors of $26 million in relation to the festival and more than $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme following his arrest. He was released early in 2022.

An image from Netflix documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Picture: Netflix

Ja Rule was cleared of any wrongdoing over the disaster in 2019.

The event eventually sparked the interest of documentary makers, with FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened released on Netflix in 2019.

What is going on with Fyre Festival 2?

Despite the first lot of pre-sale tickets selling out, there is almost no actual news in relation to Fire Festival 2 with no confirmation of dates or locations.

The website selling tickets for Fyre Festival 2 boasts that the event will take place in “The Caribbean” on Friday December 6.

But if you scroll to the very bottom of the page, a disclaimer states: “FFII date is subject to change. Pre-events and pop-ups to be announced, but Fyre will host a minimum of four events prior to FFII.”

According to McFarland’s announcement video, organisers are “targeting Fyre Festival 2 for the end of next year” and that in the meantime there will be pop-up events “across the world”.

Fyre Festival 2 lineup

Ja Rule is definitely not on the lineup, but nor are any other acts.

We're sure that any potential performers will be a surprise to those who purchased tickets, so it may be worth keeping an eye out for any announcements

According to an article published at the time, the 2017 festival managed to land names such as Pusha T, Tyga, Kaytranada, Disclosure, Tensnake and more - even if they did all pull out at the last minute.

Where can you buy tickets and how much are they?

The first 100 tickets for the event cost $499 and sold out on August 22.