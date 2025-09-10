The Scottish International Storytelling Festival is taking place from October 22.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “forgotten” tale of St Enoch told through the eyes of four Glasgow women and a story of Shetland winters by renowned comedian Marjolein Robertson are among those set to be told at a Scottish festival.

The full programme of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival, revealed on Wednesday, will also include guest storytellers from Scandinavia. This year’s theme, Lights of the North, explores Scotland’s northern identity through sharing tales from the world’s northern arc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Wedderburn-Ogilvy, Isobel O’Donovan, Daiva Ivanauskaitė-Brown and Trinidad Cabezón Droguett will perform their reimagining of the tale of St Enoch through the journey of four women making their lives in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, international guest storytellers including Anna-Maria Toivonen from Finland, Georgiana Keable Jerstad and Mimesis Heidi Dahlsveen from Norway, Hjörleifur Stefánsson from Iceland; Jerker Fahlström from Sweden; and Suse Weisse from Germany, will share tales of Vikings, Huldufólk- the “hidden people” - from Iceland, trolls, the dark northern winters and some of their favourite traditional folktales.

The festival, which will run from October 22 to November 1, will also include tales and songs from Scotland’s travelling community that have been passed down through generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate director Daniel Abercrombie, director of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival, Donald Smith, storyteller Jan Bee Brown and storyteller and musician Marion Kenny at Newhaven Lighthouse in Edinburgh. | Neil Hanna

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival is now in its 36th year, with the 2025 edition supported by the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo fund and Creative Scotland multi-year funding.

Donald Smith, Scottish International Storytelling Festival director, said: “I’m very inspired by the chemistry of this year’s programme. Northern stories come from the forests, mountains and oceans, while drawing on an eerie imagination, surreal humour and hidden connections between human and natural spirits.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The fantastic programme for this year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival features something for everyone and brings together stars of Scotland’s storytelling scene with our north Atlantic neighbours to give light to dark winter nights through mystical stories and songs.”