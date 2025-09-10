Scottish International Storytelling Festival: 'Forgotten' tale of St Enoch told as full line-up unveiled
The “forgotten” tale of St Enoch told through the eyes of four Glasgow women and a story of Shetland winters by renowned comedian Marjolein Robertson are among those set to be told at a Scottish festival.
The full programme of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival, revealed on Wednesday, will also include guest storytellers from Scandinavia. This year’s theme, Lights of the North, explores Scotland’s northern identity through sharing tales from the world’s northern arc.
Sarah Wedderburn-Ogilvy, Isobel O’Donovan, Daiva Ivanauskaitė-Brown and Trinidad Cabezón Droguett will perform their reimagining of the tale of St Enoch through the journey of four women making their lives in Glasgow.
Meanwhile, international guest storytellers including Anna-Maria Toivonen from Finland, Georgiana Keable Jerstad and Mimesis Heidi Dahlsveen from Norway, Hjörleifur Stefánsson from Iceland; Jerker Fahlström from Sweden; and Suse Weisse from Germany, will share tales of Vikings, Huldufólk- the “hidden people” - from Iceland, trolls, the dark northern winters and some of their favourite traditional folktales.
Scotland’s arts scene faces challenges and has successes like no other - subscribe to our Arts newsletter today
The festival, which will run from October 22 to November 1, will also include tales and songs from Scotland’s travelling community that have been passed down through generations.
The Scottish International Storytelling Festival is now in its 36th year, with the 2025 edition supported by the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo fund and Creative Scotland multi-year funding.
Donald Smith, Scottish International Storytelling Festival director, said: “I’m very inspired by the chemistry of this year’s programme. Northern stories come from the forests, mountains and oceans, while drawing on an eerie imagination, surreal humour and hidden connections between human and natural spirits.”
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The fantastic programme for this year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival features something for everyone and brings together stars of Scotland’s storytelling scene with our north Atlantic neighbours to give light to dark winter nights through mystical stories and songs.”
The 11-day festival will take place at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh. More than 60 events will be run in venues across Scotland through the Go Local initiative, which takes place through October and November.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.