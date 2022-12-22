Of course, film is subjective and for every film we don’t like, there’s bound to be 10 more people that love it!
That said, after choosing our top 10 favourite films of the year, we return to hand out our own version of The Scotsman Razzies – ie: the worst films of the year.
In a year that has been largely fantastic for cinema fans, which film made me scream with pure anger and claim it as THE worst film to have ever been made? Myself and David also have an agreement over one of the highest grossing films of the year, as we both place it into our naughty list of 2022’s bad films.
Which films really scrapped the barrel for us this year and need throwing straight into our bin? Have we picked something that shocked you – or are you in agreement with us across our worst film choices?
Why did one of the most anticipated films of the year get ruined by flatulence? Why is a movie marketed on dinosaurs actually about giant locusts? And why is Elvis more “oh no” than “uh huh” for me and Dave?
Sadly, judging by our list, we certainly don’t feel like it was a good year for big budget blockbusters…
Merry Christmas film fans – we’ll see you in 2023!
Want to watch previous episodes?
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes from across the year?
Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.