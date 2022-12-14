We return for a special end of year episode to pick our top 10 films on 2022. Do you agree with our picks?

The nominations for the Golden Globes are out and the Oscars are not that far away – but the real prestige is being included in our list of top 10 films of the year, right? Course it is.

It has been another fantastic year for film, with indie horror’s crashing into the box office charts, Robert Pattinson become the new Batman and Harry Styles couldn’t stop making movies – or headlines in the case of Don’t Worry Darling.

But which films really shone through in the year 2022? Did the big budget hits win out, or did the ones cinema goers least expect top the bill?

Who will win a Scotsman Film podcast award?

Can Oscar favourites The Banshees of Inhisrin, She Said or Everything Everywhere All At Once make a break into The Scotsman’s top 10? Who knows, it is a close race and the Hollywood A-listers are bound to be sweating over their inclusion.

