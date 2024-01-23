All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Oh Pooh bear, you've changed - and we don't like it.Oh Pooh bear, you've changed - and we don't like it.
Oh Pooh bear, you've changed - and we don't like it.

Worst Film Of 2024: Here are the 5 films nominated for Worst Picture at The Razzies

The awards for the worst film of the year have been announced after the Golden Raspberry Award's revealed which movie they feel are deserving of a 'Worst Picture' nomination.

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT

Okay, so it is hardly the award ceremony that actors, directors and producers are looking to attend and celebrate but us film fans love it all the same.

That's the right, forget the Oscars because the Golden Raspberry Awards are back to celebrate cinematic failures and this year's very worst in film.

First beginning in 1981, 'The Razzies' have honoured Hollywood royalty such as Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and now - shockingly - Russell Crowe in their list of film failures over the years and we were very excited to see what they had up their sleeves this year.

Want to know which films to avoid this year? Here is The Razzies 5 nominations for Worst Picture award at the 2024 ceremony.

We should have seen this coming, really. The Exorcist: Believer was quite frankly a big waste of everyone's time with a hilariously low ranking of 22%.

1. The Exorcist: Believer

We should have seen this coming, really. The Exorcist: Believer was quite frankly a big waste of everyone's time with a hilariously low ranking of 22%. Photo: YouTube, Universal

Photo Sales
One of seven nominations at the Razzies, Expend4bles is really not worth the time it seems.

2. Expend4bles

One of seven nominations at the Razzies, Expend4bles is really not worth the time it seems. Photo: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

Photo Sales
Jason Statham returns as tough diver Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench - but he probably shouldn't have?

3. Meg 2: The Trench

Jason Statham returns as tough diver Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench - but he probably shouldn't have? Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Photo Sales
A film so bad, it somehow managed to get Dame Helen Mirren a Razzie nomination. That is almost impressive.

4. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

A film so bad, it somehow managed to get Dame Helen Mirren a Razzie nomination. That is almost impressive. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FilmOscarsHollywoodNominations