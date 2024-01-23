Worst Film Of 2024: Here are the 5 films nominated for Worst Picture at The Razzies
The awards for the worst film of the year have been announced after the Golden Raspberry Award's revealed which movie they feel are deserving of a 'Worst Picture' nomination.
Okay, so it is hardly the award ceremony that actors, directors and producers are looking to attend and celebrate but us film fans love it all the same.
That's the right, forget the Oscars because the Golden Raspberry Awards are back to celebrate cinematic failures and this year's very worst in film.
First beginning in 1981, 'The Razzies' have honoured Hollywood royalty such as Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and now - shockingly - Russell Crowe in their list of film failures over the years and we were very excited to see what they had up their sleeves this year.
Want to know which films to avoid this year? Here is The Razzies 5 nominations for Worst Picture award at the 2024 ceremony.