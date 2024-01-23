Okay, so it is hardly the award ceremony that actors, directors and producers are looking to attend and celebrate but us film fans love it all the same.

That's the right, forget the Oscars because the Golden Raspberry Awards are back to celebrate cinematic failures and this year's very worst in film.

First beginning in 1981, 'The Razzies' have honoured Hollywood royalty such as Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and now - shockingly - Russell Crowe in their list of film failures over the years and we were very excited to see what they had up their sleeves this year.

Want to know which films to avoid this year? Here is The Razzies 5 nominations for Worst Picture award at the 2024 ceremony.

1 . The Exorcist: Believer We should have seen this coming, really. The Exorcist: Believer was quite frankly a big waste of everyone's time with a hilariously low ranking of 22%. Photo: YouTube, Universal Photo Sales

2 . Expend4bles One of seven nominations at the Razzies, Expend4bles is really not worth the time it seems. Photo: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate Photo Sales

3 . Meg 2: The Trench Jason Statham returns as tough diver Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench - but he probably shouldn't have? Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures Photo Sales

4 . Shazam! Fury of the Gods A film so bad, it somehow managed to get Dame Helen Mirren a Razzie nomination. That is almost impressive. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales