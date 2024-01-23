Golden Raspberry Awards: Who has been nominated for The Razzies - including one former Oscar winner!
The annual Razzies award nominations have been announced as they look to celebrate the worst in film.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, the ceremony that no actor wants to be part of, have confirmed their nominations for the worst in film ahead of their award's ceremony in March.
Known more commonly as 'The Razzies', the parody awards are used to celebrate 'cinematic failures' and the year's worst in film, including Worst Film, Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor, and not even the biggest Hollywood names are safe with Tom Hanks receiving a nomination for his role in Elvis last year.
Sadly for us, most actors don't turn up to collect their award at the ceremony though the organisers will live in hope that one may just see the funny side like Halle Berry did in 2011 when he role as Catwoman flopped big style just four years after scooping an Oscar for Best Actress Oscar.
And this year is no different as a host of tinsel town's biggest names land nominations for the year's biggest cinematic flops with Russell Crowe, Sylvester Stallone and The Exorcist's latest offering the biggest names on the list.
Here is a full list of Golden Raspberry nominations for 2024:
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel - Fast X
Chris Evans - Ghosted
Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight - Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas - Ghosted
Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez - The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall - About My Father
Megan Fox - Expend4bles
Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant
Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) - The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh - Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
