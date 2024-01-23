The Golden Raspberry Awards, or the "Razzie," which is awarded to the worst in cinema across 12 months (Credit: Getty Images)

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the ceremony that no actor wants to be part of, have confirmed their nominations for the worst in film ahead of their award's ceremony in March.

Known more commonly as 'The Razzies', the parody awards are used to celebrate 'cinematic failures' and the year's worst in film, including Worst Film, Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor, and not even the biggest Hollywood names are safe with Tom Hanks receiving a nomination for his role in Elvis last year.

Sadly for us, most actors don't turn up to collect their award at the ceremony though the organisers will live in hope that one may just see the funny side like Halle Berry did in 2011 when he role as Catwoman flopped big style just four years after scooping an Oscar for Best Actress Oscar.

And this year is no different as a host of tinsel town's biggest names land nominations for the year's biggest cinematic flops with Russell Crowe, Sylvester Stallone and The Exorcist's latest offering the biggest names on the list.

Here is a full list of Golden Raspberry nominations for 2024:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel - Fast X

Chris Evans - Ghosted

Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight - Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas - Ghosted

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez - The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall - About My Father

Megan Fox - Expend4bles

Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant

Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) - The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh - Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods