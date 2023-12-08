Worst Films of 2023: The Scotsman's film podcast reviews the year in cinema

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - which means it's time to look back on the year.

Last week our (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic cinema obsessives counted down their favourite movies of the year.

But it can't all be solid gold, so this week we're looking at the films (18 in total) that have disappointed, bored - or that we simply hate.

And there is some common ground, with the terrible, terrible horrors 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' and 'Cocaine Bear'.

So, here are the films we'd recommend avoid on the runup to Christmas.

