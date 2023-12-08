Worst Films of 2023: The Scotsman's film podcast reviews the year in cinema
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - which means it's time to look back on the year.
Last week our (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic cinema obsessives counted down their favourite movies of the year.
But it can't all be solid gold, so this week we're looking at the films (18 in total) that have disappointed, bored - or that we simply hate.
There's no shortage of controversy from both Dave ('Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Asteroid City') and Graham ('Beau Is Afraid' and 'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On').
And there is some common ground, with the terrible, terrible horrors 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' and 'Cocaine Bear'.
So, here are the films we'd recommend avoid on the runup to Christmas.
Previous episodes
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?
Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.