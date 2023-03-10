The BBC will not broadcast an episode of David Attenborough’s flagship new series over concerns its themes of the destruction of nature would risk a backlash, The Guardian has reported.

Wild Isles, the latest series from Sir David Attenborough, highlights some of the UK’s natural living wonders, and the challenges they face across five episodes, with the first set to air on Sunday.

A six episode had been film, which was to look at the loses of nature in the UK, however, according to reports, the episode will not air over concerns of backlash from Conservative politicians and those to the right.

It is unclear if the backlash over Gary Lineker, who has been condemned by Conservative ministers for his criticism of the government’s immigration bill, was a factor in the BBC’s decision.

The comments from the Match of the Day host were raised by the Prime Minister with the Culture Secretary describing the Match Of The Day presenter’s comments as “disappointing and inappropriate” adding it is important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it is to “retain the trust of the public who pay the licence fee”.

The episode pulled from the documentary, which was part-funded by nature charities the WWF and RSPB, will only be available on the BBC’s iPlayer service with source at the BBC telling The Guardian that the decision was made to fend off potential critique from the political right. The Guardian reports that a source told them “lobbying groups that are desperately hanging on to their dinosaurian ways” would “kick off” if the show had too political a message, adding “Frankly, this idea that you sort of put it in a separate programme to almost parcel it to one side is disingenuous. Why don’t they integrate those stories into all of them at the time?”

Caroline Lucas, the Green party MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “For the BBC to censor of one of the nation’s most informed and trusted voices on the nature and climate emergencies is nothing short of an unforgivable dereliction of its duty to public service broadcasting. This government has taken a wrecking ball to our environment – putting over 1,700 pieces of environmental legislation at risk, setting an air pollution target which is a decade too late, and neglecting the scandal of our sewage-filled waterways – which cannot go unexamined and unchallenged by the public.”

Putting populist and petty political games above delivering serious action to protect and restore our natural world. This episode simply must be televised.”

Chris Packham, who presents Springwatch on the BBC told the Guardian: “At this time, in our fight to save the world’s biodiversity, it is irresponsible not to put that at the forefront of wildlife broadcasting.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Wild Isles consists of five episodes: Our Precious Isles, Woodland, Grassland, Freshwater and Ocean. Saving Our Wild Isles is a separate film inspired by the series that was commissioned by the RSPB and WWF. We’ve acquired it for iPlayer.”