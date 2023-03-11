The BBC has denied claims it will not broadcast an episode of David Attenborough’s flagship new series over concerns its themes of the destruction of nature would risk a backlash following reports from The Guardian.

Wild Isles, the latest series from Sir David Attenborough, highlights some of the UK’s natural living wonders, and the challenges they face across five episodes, with the first set to air on Sunday.

According to reports a sixth episode had been filmed, which was looking at the loses of nature in the UK, however, according The Guardian reported that the episode would not air over concerns of backlash from Conservative politicians and those to the right, with one episode of the series only set to be available on the BBC’s iPlayer service

A source at the BBC told The Guardian that the decision was made to fend off potential critique from the political right and that a source told them “lobbying groups that are desperately hanging on to their dinosaurian ways” would “kick off” if the show had too political a message.

The BBC has denied such reports however in a statement following the publication of the story from The Guardian: “This is totally inaccurate, there is no ‘6th episode’. Wild Isles is – and always was - a 5 part series. We acquired a separate film for iPlayer from the RSPB, WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.

"Our press release from August 2022 makes it clear that Wild Isles will be a five part series”

A BBC spokesperson said at the time of the release: “Wild Isles consists of five episodes: Our Precious Isles, Woodland, Grassland, Freshwater and Ocean. Saving Our Wild Isles is a separate film inspired by the series that was commissioned by the RSPB and WWF. We’ve acquired it for iPlayer.”

The 96-year-old broadcaster recently revealed it was due to “internal BBC politics” when he joined the corporation in 1952 which led him to focus on documenting nature abroad rather than closer to home during his career.

The BBC recently founds itself facing backlash over Gary Lineker, who has been condemned by Conservative ministers for his criticism of the government’s immigration bill, was a factor in the BBC’s decision.

The comments from the Match of the Day host were describing by the Culture Secretary as “disappointing and inappropriate” adding it is important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it is to “retain the trust of the public who pay the licence fee”.

Saturday’s Match Of The Day will go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators.

The BBC has been under rising political pressure, according to the corporation’s former director general.