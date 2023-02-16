House of Games is essential viewing for millions of us every weekday at 6pm on BBC2.

The four celebs joining Richard Osmond on House of Games this week.

For six seasons and over 500 episodes quiz king Richard Osman has been challenging famous to a series of brain-stretching challenges.

The four celebs battle it out over five consecutive days to win daily prizes emblazoned with Osman’s face – and ultimately to be crowned 'House of Games’ champion on the Friday (when the points are doubled)

Advertisement Hide Ad

During season 3 of the show, which is filmed in Glasgow, special ‘House of Champions’ episodes were added featuring previously victorious contestants.

Numerous different games have been played over the years - played solo or in pairs and using buzzers and tablets to answer questions – but every episode concludes with ‘answersmash’, where the players have to combine two answers into one word or phrase.

Here’s who is appearing on the show this week, starting Monday, February 20.

Ronni Ancona

Best known as an impressionist – in particular for the Bafta-winning show ‘The Big Impression’ which she also co-wrote – Roni Ancona was born in England but was brought up in Troon, Scotland.

Ancona has also starred in ITV’s ‘The Sketch Show’ and ‘Last Tango in Halifax’, and has appeared in a number of plays, most recently at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe with ‘Just Checking In’.

Film appearances include ‘The Trip to Italy’, ‘Penelope’, ‘A Cock and Bull Story’, ‘Stella Street: The Movie’, ‘The Calcium Kid’ and ‘The Debt Collector’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also a co-director of production company Captain Dolly, alongside Sally Phillips and Nick Hamson.

Nathan Caton

English comedian Nathan Caton started standup when he was at school and had his big break when he won the 2005 Chortle Student Comedian of the Year award.

On graduation he took up comedy full-time, taking a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and appearing on ITV show ‘Comedy Cuts’ in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012 he toured the UK with his show ‘Get Rich or Die Cryin’ and, in the same year, was given his own Radio Four series called ‘Can't Tell Nathan Caton Nothing’.

Other radio and televison appearances include Radio Four’s ‘The Now Show’, ‘Russell Howard's Good News’ and ‘Mock the Week’.

Caton has also written for children’s shows Rastamouse and CBeebies series JoJo and Gran Gran.

Colin Murray

Television and radio presenter Colin Murray first found fame in 2002 as a co-presenters on Channel 4's breakfast television show, before teaming up with Scottish DJ Edith Murray for the Colin and Edith Show on Radio 1.

He started working on BBC Radio 5 Live in 2006, hosting the sports-themed panel show Fighting Talk amongst other programmes, and also began presenting Channel 5's live UEFA Cup football coverage.

In 2010 he began presenting BBC Two’s Match of the Day 2 and in 2013 left BBC Radio 5 Live to move to Talksport, where he helmed the 10am-1pm slot until 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other prominent roles in his career have included ‘The Late Show with Colin Murray’ on Radio Ulster and hosted the Saturday night EFL television highlights show on Channel 5 and Quest.

Murray has won three Gold Sony Radio Academy Awards and in 2002 was named IPR Northern Ireland Entertainment Journalist of the Year,

Sally Phillips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress, comedian and presenter Sally Phillips is perhaps best known for co-writing and co-starring in televison sketch show Smack the Pony, alongside Fiona Allan and Doon Mackichan.

Other television programmes she has featured in include Jam & Jerusalem, Miranda, Green Wing, I'm Alan Partridge, Parents, Set the Thames on Fire, Zapped, and Veep.

On the big screen she has co-starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and all three Bridget Jones films.