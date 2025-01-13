Who Will Win Love Island All Stars 2025? Here are the bookies' odds for all 12 islanders

The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.

And, as it’s an All Stars show, all the islanders re familiar with the villa, having been on a previous season of the show - from former winners to fan favourites.

Show chiefs promise that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s who the bookies reckon has the best - and the worst - chances of winning.

Luca Bish Starting with the boys, Luca Bish is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's series of Love Island All Stars.

Scott Thomas Scott Thomas is the 4/1 joint second favourite to win Love Island All Stars.

Marcel Somerville Marcel Somerville is also priced at 4/1 to triumph in the villa.