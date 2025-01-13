The four favourites for the Love Island All Stars 2025 title.The four favourites for the Love Island All Stars 2025 title.
Who Will Win Love Island All Stars 2025? Here are the bookies' odds for all 12 islanders

By David Hepburn

Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:33 GMT

The bookies aren’t offering particularly long odds on any of the returning islanders - but there are clear favourites.

The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.

And, as it’s an All Stars show, all the islanders re familiar with the villa, having been on a previous season of the show - from former winners to fan favourites.

Show chiefs promise that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s who the bookies reckon has the best - and the worst - chances of winning.

Starting with the boys, Luca Bish is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's series of Love Island All Stars.

1. Luca Bish

Starting with the boys, Luca Bish is the 3/1 favourite to win this year's series of Love Island All Stars. | Getty Images

Scott Thomas is the 4/1 joint second favourite to win Love Island All Stars.

2. Scott Thomas

Scott Thomas is the 4/1 joint second favourite to win Love Island All Stars. | ITV

Marcel Somerville is also priced at 4/1 to triumph in the villa.

3. Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville is also priced at 4/1 to triumph in the villa. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The third boy priced at 4/1 is Curtis Prichard.

4. Curtis Pritchard

The third boy priced at 4/1 is Curtis Prichard. | Getty Images

