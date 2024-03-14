The presenting team for Comic Relief 2024.

First held in April 1986, Red Nose Day is a BBC telethon to raise money for the Comic Relief charity - founded in 1985 by comedian Sir Lenny Henry and scriptwriter Richard Curtis in response to the Ethiopian famine.

Originally held every two years, it's now an annual event that sees some of the most famous names in comedy present an evening of sketches and performances.

Over the years it's raised an astonishing £1.5 billion for good causes, including £34 million in 2023.

Here's what's happening in 2024.

When is Comic Relief 2024?

Comedy and entertainment’s biggest charity night of TV comes live from Media City UK in Salford on Friday, March 15, across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

Who’s presenting Comic Relief?

In what will be his last year hosting the show, Comic Relief legend Sir Lenny Henry will be joined by Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan and David Tennant. Meanwhile Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey making their Red Nose Day debut.

What's happening on the night?

The event promises feature a dazzling array of sketches, live performances, and unexpected surprises, all aimed at bringing the nation together for a good cause. The fundraising efforts of the night will support Comic Relief’s vital work both in the UK and internationally.

It will include:

A special audition segment to find a new host to follow Sir Lenny.

The return of Alan Partridge.

A Red Nose Day message from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

The Traitors: The Traitors: The Movie.

Special performances from the cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical.

Appearances from celebrities including Luke Littler, Martin Lewis, and The Gladiators.

Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny, a tribute show to Sir Lenny Henry hosted by Alex Jones.

The chance for viewers to win spectacular prizes, including an Aston Martin donated by Chris Evans and CarFest, reminiscent of the one featured in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

Who is appeaing in The Traitors: The Movie?

One of the most anticipated parts of this year's Comic Relief will be a sketch based on the BBC's hit reality television game show The Traitors - set to be broadcast at 7pm.

It will see Suranne Jones transformed and will feature an all star cast playing some of the most memorable Faithfuls and Traitors, including:

Sally Phillips as Diane

Jonathan Bailey as Harry

Asim Chaudhry as Jaz

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Miles

David Walliams as Paul

Iain Stirling as Ross

Mollie Pearce as herself

Catherine Tate as Evie/Charlie

Suranne Jones said: ‘‘I’ve grown up with Comic Relief and every year I think I must do something, so it’s an absolute thrill to be cast. I watched The Traitors and I love Claudia, so everything is done with love as I step into her shoes. The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes. So we are having fun, but the main thing will always be the causes.’’

What other programmes will mark Red Nose Day?

Before the big night starts, a number of other programmes will have already helped to raise funds for Comic Relief, including the following:

Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs the Arctic

This programme captures every gruelling step of Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore’s extraordinary trek across the Arctic in a bid to raise life changing money for Comic Relief. It's already been shown earlier this week, but you can catch it on the iPlayer.

Red Peter

Following the excitement from last year, Blue Peter is once again being renamed ‘Red Peter’ for an epic Red Nose Day special. The world’s longest-running children’s TV show has a jam-packed Red Nose Day extravaganza in store, including dressing up and in true Blue Peter style, a challenge! Can presenters Abby, Joel and Shini turn three landmarks ‘red to toe’ in just three days? You can see it on Friday, March 15, at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

CBeebies Bedtime Story

Comedian and actor Lenny Rush gets us in the mood for Red Nose Day in tonight’s funny CBeebies Bedtime Story, reading Not Now Bernard by David McKee. It's on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm on Friday, March 15.

Where does the money raised go?