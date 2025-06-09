Who will win Love Island 2025? Here's how the bookies rate all 12 islanders' chances in series 12

The 12th season of Love Island is back this month, making its debut on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, June 9 - hot on the heels of the second series of Love Island All Stars which was broadcast earlier in the year.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

Show chiefs promise viewers should “get set for a summer full of twists and turns. From bombshell arrivals to surprise dumpings, Islanders in sun-drenched Mallorca must truly expect the unexpected.”

There’s already been controversy, with Kyle Ashman dropped from the villa after reports emerged linking him with a violent incident.

And there’s some Scottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part.

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s how the bookies rate their chances.

1 . Dejon - 3/1 The current favourite man is Dejon, with odds of 3/1. He's a 26-year-old personal trainer from London. | ITV Photo Sales

2 . Harry - 7/2 30-year-old Harry, a gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model, comes from Guildford and has a 7/2 chance of winning. | itv Photo Sales

3 . Conor - 7/2 Professional rugby player Conor, 25, from Limerick, Ireland, is a 7/2 shot. | ITV Photo Sales