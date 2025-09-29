Who will win this year's Big Brother?placeholder image
Who will win this year's Big Brother? | ITV

Who will win Big Brother 2025? Here are all 12 housemates chances of winning the £100,000 prize - including two Scots

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:23 BST

The lastest series of the original reality television show kicked off at the weekend.

Big Brother is back - with 12 contestants consenting to be locked away in a house filled with cameras for a few weeks.

The reality television show that defined the genre returned in 2023 for the first time in five years, moving to ITV - and the Big Brother house has now welcomed its latest residents for 2025.

First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 - when millions were glued to the antics of Nasty Nick, Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan - the prorgamme later moved to Channel 5 before being cancelled in 2018.

This year there’s some Scottish interest, with two housemates from north of the border (although one is originally from Italy).

Here’s how the bookies see the series panning out - from a hot favourite to rank outsiders - according to the experts at Online Casino provider Slingo.

Elsa, a content creator from Essex, is the 7/2 favourite to take home £100,000.

1. Elsa - 7/2

Elsa, a content creator from Essex, is the 7/2 favourite to take home £100,000. | ITV

The 9/2 second favourite for this year's series is personal trainer Zelah from South London.

2. Zelah - 9/2

The 9/2 second favourite for this year's series is personal trainer Zelah from South London. | ITV

Pizza shop manager Gani lives in Bromley and is the third favourite for the Big Brother Crown. He has a 6/1 shot at winning.

3. Gani - 6/1

Pizza shop manager Gani lives in Bromley and is the third favourite for the Big Brother Crown. He has a 6/1 shot at winning. | ITV

Graduate Nancy, from Glasgow, is fourth favourite to be the last evictee, with odds of 8/1.

4. Nancy - 8/1

Graduate Nancy, from Glasgow, is fourth favourite to be the last evictee, with odds of 8/1. | ITV

