Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quotes: 10 of his most interesting quotes about being James Bond, acting and Elvis

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to be confirmed as the next James Bond after several bookies have already stopped taking bets on him becoming 007.

The American actor has long been touted as Daniel Craig's successor and now, if reports are to be believed, the 33-year-old is set to be installed as the iconic 007 character.

Interestingly, the Kick Ass star has spoken on his chances of becoming the next Bond alongside many other interesting quotes on acting, his career, women and...Elvis!

Here are 10 of the best quotes from rumoured new James Bond man Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

1. On growing a beard...

2. On being a feminist...

3. On picking the right films...

4. On Quentin Tarantino films...

