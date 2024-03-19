The American actor has long been touted as Daniel Craig's successor and now, if reports are to be believed, the 33-year-old is set to be installed as the iconic 007 character.
Interestingly, the Kick Ass star has spoken on his chances of becoming the next Bond alongside many other interesting quotes on acting, his career, women and...Elvis!
Here are 10 of the best quotes from rumoured new James Bond man Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
1. On growing a beard...
"I got into beards right in the middle of the hipster boom"
2. On being a feminist...
"I'm happy to say I'm a feminist. Being a feminist is just believing in equal rights. Man, woman, gay, straight, black, white - we're all in it together" Photo: Getty, Adobe
3. On picking the right films...
"I want to work with great directors. I've picked films based on the script or the character and seen them collapse because the directors were not strong visionaries" Photo: Getty
4. On Quentin Tarantino films...
"For me, I can't watch violence when it's too grotesque, and it's just like, that's revolting to watch. I don't enjoy it. But when it's a Tarantino film, I'm lining up outside the door to see it, and I'm expecting to see something really crazy, a lot of blood, and for it to be funny"