First held in 1977, the Brits have given us a host of memorable incidents, from Jarvis Cocker’s protest against Michael Jackson and Chumbawamba throwing a bucket of water over John Prescott, to Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress and the ‘interesting’ hosting style of Mick Fleetwood and Samantha Fox.
It’s all change this year, with a new spot on the television schedule to try and expand its audience and a big glitzy venue packed with celebs.
Last year, the first after the BPI scrapped gendered categories, Adele was the big winner – taking home Best Album for 30 and Best Single for Easy on Me.
This year will see a mix of familiar faces and newcomers battle for the prizes.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the Brit Awards?
The Brit Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 11 – the first time they’ll have been held at a weekend.
It will take place at London’s enormous O2 venue in a move designed, according to Brit Committee chair Damien Christian, “breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience."
Who is hosting the Brit Awards?
The 2023 ceremony will be hosted for the second time by comedian Mo Gilligan.
Gilligan has become a fixture on primetime television in the last year, appearing on both ITV’s The Masked Singer and BBC’s That’s My Jam.
Who will be performing on the night?
As ever with the Brit Awards, expect some surprises, but these are the artists who will take to the stage at the 02.
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Stormzy
Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Wet Leg
David Guetta with Ella Henderson and Becky Hill
Lewis Capaldi
Cat Burns
How to watch The Brits in the UK?
The Brit Awards will be broadcasted live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8.30pm on Saturday, February 12.
There will also be coverage from the red carpet as the celebs arrive, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, from 7.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Who are the favourites to win the big prizes?
If the bookies are right, Harry Styles will follow up his Grammy for Album of the Year with a successful night at the Brits – he’s favourite to win the two most sought-after trophies for Best Album and Best Song. The 1975 and Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal are second favourite in the categories respectively.
Who is nominated?
The full nominations are as follows:
Album of the Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Best group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo - winners
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Best alternative/rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith