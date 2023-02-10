It's British music’s biggest night of the year and a starry roster of performers have been lined up to entertain between awards.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will be presenting this year's Brit Awards.

First held in 1977, the Brits have given us a host of memorable incidents, from Jarvis Cocker’s protest against Michael Jackson and Chumbawamba throwing a bucket of water over John Prescott, to Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress and the ‘interesting’ hosting style of Mick Fleetwood and Samantha Fox.

It’s all change this year, with a new spot on the television schedule to try and expand its audience and a big glitzy venue packed with celebs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the first after the BPI scrapped gendered categories, Adele was the big winner – taking home Best Album for 30 and Best Single for Easy on Me.

This year will see a mix of familiar faces and newcomers battle for the prizes.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 11 – the first time they’ll have been held at a weekend.

It will take place at London’s enormous O2 venue in a move designed, according to Brit Committee chair Damien Christian, “breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is hosting the Brit Awards?

The 2023 ceremony will be hosted for the second time by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Gilligan has become a fixture on primetime television in the last year, appearing on both ITV’s The Masked Singer and BBC’s That’s My Jam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will be performing on the night?

As ever with the Brit Awards, expect some surprises, but these are the artists who will take to the stage at the 02.

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Stormzy

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Wet Leg

David Guetta with Ella Henderson and Becky Hill

Lewis Capaldi

Cat Burns

How to watch The Brits in the UK?

The Brit Awards will be broadcasted live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8.30pm on Saturday, February 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be coverage from the red carpet as the celebs arrive, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, from 7.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Who are the favourites to win the big prizes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the bookies are right, Harry Styles will follow up his Grammy for Album of the Year with a successful night at the Brits – he’s favourite to win the two most sought-after trophies for Best Album and Best Song. The 1975 and Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal are second favourite in the categories respectively.

Who is nominated?

The full nominations are as follows:

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative/rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles