Who is on the next series of Taskmaster? All five new constestants confirmed for season 20 of the Channel 4 show
Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
While there have only been 19 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes, as well as a Junior Taskmaster hosted by former contenstants Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak.
The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.
This week saw Horrible Histories star Matthew Baynton become season 19 champion, and minutes later fans found out who would be appearing next.
Here’s what we know.
Who is appearing on Taskmaster Season 20?
Ania Magliano
Acclaimed standup and former member of Cambridge Footlights who was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2023. She’s back in Edinburgh this August with a Work in Progress show.
She’s written for numerous television shows including Frankie Boyle's New World Order, The Now Show and the Have I Got News for You Twitter account. TV appearances includeThe Stand Up Sketch Show andThe Comedy Guide to Life.
Maisie Adam
Maisie Adam's first Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Vague, was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer prize in 2018.
She has appeared on numerous television programmes and was recently seen playing in Soccer Aid. Other credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie To You?, Richard Osman's House of Games, Roast Battle, Celebrity Mastermind, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and The Last Leg.
Phil Ellis
Yet another Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Phil Ellis was shortlisted for the main award for his show Phil Ellis's Excellent Comedy Show - which won the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality. He also won the Edinburgh Comedy Award Panel prize in 2014 for children’s game show (with adult content) Funz and Gamez.
TV appearances include The Russell Howard Hour, Drunk History, Roast Battle, The Tez O'Clock Show, and Redknapp's Big Night Out. He has also produced three series of Phil Ellis is Trying on BBC Radio 4.
Comedy superstar Reece Shearsmith was one of the founder members of The League of Gentlemen - who won the Edinburgh Comedy Award, then known as the Perrier, in 1997. The League of Gentlemen were a triple success - on radio, television and on the big screen.
He went on to create, write and star in Psychoville and Inside No. 9. The stage version of the latter is coming to Edinburgh’s Playhouse later this year after finding success in London’s West End.
He’s appeared in numerous other television shows and films, including Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Saltburn, The World’s End, See How They Run, Venon: Let There Be Carnage, and A Field in England.
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Sanjeev Bhaskar is best known for being part of the groundbreaking sketch comedy group Goodness Gracious Me, who were a hit on BBC radio and television,.
He went on to appear in sitcom The Kumars at No. 42 and presented a documentary series called India with Sanjeev Bhaskar.
Film appearances include Paddington 2, Yesterday, The Flash and Notting Hill.
How many episodes of Taskmaster will be in Season 20?
While early series had between five and eight episodes but since season six there have been 10 episodes per series - so expect 10 episodes again.
When will the new series of Taskmaster be broadcast?
New series of Taskmaster have been released twice a year since arriving on Channel 4. While no official announcement has been made, the second series of the year tends to drop in September, so there’s a wee wait still.
