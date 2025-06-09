Who is Alima Gagigo? Here's everything we know about the Love Islander from Glasgow

Alima is the only Scottish representative on the 12th series of Love Island. | itv

The Love Island star went to university in Glasgow and still lives in the city.

The 12th season of Love Island is back this month, making its debut on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, June 9 - hot on the heels of the second series of Love Island All Stars which was broadcast earlier in the year.

The 12th season of Love Island is back this month, making its debut on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, June 9 - hot on the heels of the second series of Love Island All Stars which was broadcast earlier in the year.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Show chiefs promise viewers should “get set for a summer full of twists and turns. From bombshell arrivals to surprise dumpings, Islanders in sun-drenched Mallorca must truly expect the unexpected.”

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

But he’s not the only Scottish connection this year - with a Glaswegian contestant entering the villa.

Alima Gagigo is a 23-year-old wealth management client services executive who graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a BA hons in International Business in July 2023.

Prior to her degree she went to school in Portugal. She can play the flute and her celebrity crush is actor Theo James.

Here’s what she ha to say in response to a few questions from programme makers.

The type of Islander I’d like to couple up with is…

A tall man with a handsome face. You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That’s it. You’re a 10 but… I cut people off too quickly. If you’re not my boyfriend, I’m not going to argue with you. Sometimes I don’t even give it a chance. Most of the time all it probably needed is that one conversation, but I’m just like, ‘Bye, onto the next one.’

What’s your biggest ick?

I once went on a date with someone who took food home from the restaurant on the first date. Normally I’d say do it because it was an expensive restaurant and the food was amazing… but not on the first date.

It’s morning in the Villa, where would we find you?

Doing pilates, I’m a pilates girl.

If your love life up until now was a movie, what would it be called?

Ooh that’s a good question.. I really fancy French men, so maybe ‘Alima in Paris’?

If you were the CEO of anything, what would it be?

Relationship advice. I’m so quick to cut people off so my advice is always, ‘If he wanted to, he would’. End of. I’m so sorry, I know it’s not the best mindset but I think if he’s not doing something for you, but he’s willing to do it for someone else… Like, if you’re waiting for a text back, there’s someone else he’s texting who isn’t waiting for it, so, do you know what I mean? I know there’s instances where it doesn’t apply, but generally speaking it does.

Would Maya hire or fire you based on your flirting skills alone?

I think she’d hire me because I’m a good flirt. I always ask guys on a night out to guess which country I’m originally from. If they get it right, they can get my number. But they never guess correctly so it works really well if you don’t want to give a guy your number. I’m originally from Guinea Bissau. If they’re close and I really fancy them, I’ll give them my number anyway.

If your love life was a business would it be booming or would you be bankrupt?

Bankrupt because of poor management.

What kind of airport person are you; arrive 3+ hours early/ last one to gate?

On time. I’m very relaxed when it comes to airport etiquette and have never missed a flight. People who queue up at the gate annoy me. They have a seat and the plane is literally there! You can just sit there and relax and join the queue in decent time. My mum and dad always want to be the first in the queue.

Do you have any unusual skills/secret hobbies?

Something unusual that happened was when I helped my mum give birth to my little sister at home. I was busy writing an essay for university when my mum went into labour. I called an ambulance and a woman on the phone told me what to do. I’d say it was only a 15 minute labour!