It's nearly time for the fourth episode of the television series that delights in frustratingly-brilliant cliffhangers.

Claudia Winkleman is back for Season Two of BBC's The Traitors.

The Traitors is back for a second season - and once again 22 strangers have been locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The second series of the BBC hit show started on Wednesday, January 3, and the first three episodes dropped at the same time on the BBC iPlayer.

Already there have been numerous twists and turns, with viewers left to guess at the end of episode three who would be leaving - after a tense round table that initially ended in a stalemate.

Here's when we'll find out - and when you can enjoy the rest of the series.

If you're still uncertain about the rules, check them out here.

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The next episode will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday, January 10, at 9pm.

How often are episodes of The Traitors aired?

Episodes are broadcast on BBC One three times a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Can I binge watch The Traitors?

Every episode of season one of The Traitors is available to binge watch on the BBC iPlayer right now - as are the American and Australian versions of the show.

For season two though, you'll have to be a little more patient. The first three episodes landed on the iPlayer on the first Wednesday, so expect the second three to drop on the second Wednesday (January 10) and episodes 7-9 on the third (January 17).

When is the last episode of The Traitors?

This is when every episode of the series will be broadcast on BBC One: