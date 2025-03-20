Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

The hit show will be back on our screens later this year.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave , before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

While there have only been 18 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘ New Year Treat ’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes, as well as a Junior Taskmaster hosted by former contenstants Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

Here’s what we know about the next series.

Who is appearing in Season 19 of Taskmaster?

The full lineup has been confirmed for the latest series, with the following taking on the devious challenges set by the Taskmaster?

Fatiha El-Ghorri

British comedian and writer Fatiha El-Ghorri best known for appearingin Dave comedy game show Outsiders.

A finalist in the Funny Women comedy competition, she’s played venues across the UK and has been featured on Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club and The Russell Howard Hour.

A television regular, she’s appeared on the likes of Sorry, I Didn't Know, The Jonathan Ross Show, Big Zuu's Big Eats, Guessable and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Jason Mantzoukas

American actor, comedian, screenwriter and podcaster Jason Mantzoukas reportedly asked to appear on Taskmaster, being a big fan of the show.

Mantzoukas has featured in a string of hit television programmes including The League, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place.

Big screen roles have included The Dictator, Sleeping with Other People, Conception, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

He’s also one of the three co-hosts of hugely-successful film podcast How Did This Get Made?

Mathew Baynton

Multi-talented English actor, comedian, musician and writer Mathew Baynton is best known for writing and starring in television shows Horrible Histories, Yonderland, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and The Wrong Mans.

Other television roles include in Gavin & Stacey, Spy, Peep Show, Quacks, and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Movie credits including Bill and Wonka.

Rosie Ramsey

English podcaster, author and television presenter Rosemary Ramsey is best known for co-hosting the podcast Shagged Married Annoyed alongside her standup comedian husband Chris Ramsey.

The couple also present the BBC chat show The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.

Other screen appearances have included The Wheel, Would I Lie to You?, You Bet! and Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow.

Ramsey appeared as a contenstant on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Christmas Special and helped present Comic Relief in 2024

Stevie Martin

English comedian Stevie Martin was a journalist before entering the world of comedy as part of sketch comedy group Massive Dad.

An Edinburgh Festival Fringe regular, Martin is another television regular with appearances on many shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Starstruck, Breeders, The Mash Report, Guessable, The Emily Atack Show, and The Horne Section TV Show.

She’s also the co-host of podcast Nobody Panic and has published a book of the same name alongside comedy partner Tessa Coates.

How many episodes of Taskmaster will be in Season 19?

While early series had between five and eight episodes but since season six there have been 10 episodes per series - so expect 10 episodes again.

Can I binge watch Taskmaster Season 19?

While you can binge watch any of the previous series on Channel 4’s on demand streaming service, you’ll need to be patient to watch the new season - only one episode will drop each week, on Thursdays at 9pm.

When will the new series of Taskmaster be broadcast?

New series of Taskmaster have been released twice a year since arriving on Channel 4. While no official announcement has been made, the first series of the year tends to drop in March, so expect it to arrive in the next few weeks - by April at latest.