The Mandalorian ushered in a new generation of Star Wars fans, introducing characters both old and new to the modern era of TV.

Now, Disney has announced another new show that expands on the characters and storylines of both of the Mandalorian and a criminal underworld established in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The Book of Boba Fett was hinted at in the Season Two finale of The Mandalorian, when Boba Fett, the beskar-armoured bounty hunter, returned to the old palace of his former boss, Jabba the Hutt.

Here’s when we can see what Boba will do in the power vacuum left behind by Jabba and his minions.

When is The Book of Boba Fett coming out on Disney Plus?

The new series will be available to stream from December 29th, coming just before the close of 2021.

The first season is expected to have seven episodes, each dropping weekly like other Disney Plus shows, like Hawkeye and Loki.

What does The Book of Boba Fett trailer tell us?

With plenty of epic shots of Jabba the Hutt’s old haunts, it’s clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be diving back into the criminal underworld of bounty hunters and thieves.

Facing down Jabba’s old captains with sharpshooting assassin Fennec Shand at his side, Boba seems to be keen to usher in a new era.

"Jabba ruled with fear”, he says. “I intend to rule with respect.”

The infamous bounty hunter seems to be turning over a new leaf in his own show. Photo: Disney.

However, there’s enough action, thinly-veiled threats, and shots of Boba in full armour to suggest that we will still see the notorious bounty hunter in action, even he maintains he no longer relies on violence and fear.

We’ll have to wait until the show airs to see how successful Boba’s attempt at building a more peaceful criminal empire will be.

How does The Book of Boba Fett relate to The Mandalorian Season 3?

Boba Fett will be joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand. Photo: Disney.

Starring Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett is bringing in at least two characters from The Mandalorian.

It will take place just after the close of the latest season of The Mandalorian, following what Boba and Fennec did next.

However, it’s not yet clear whether any other characters from the first show will make an appearance.

It seems unlikely that Grogu will show up, busy training to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker.

Still, we might see the Mandalorian himself show up if we’re lucky, or some other more minor figures from the series.

Seeing as we’re returning to Jabba’s Palace, we might see some more familiar faces and beasts that old-school fans will remember from when Luke and his group were fighting for their lives in the fortress.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Boba seems to spend a lot of time with his famous helmet off. Photo: Disney.

When is The Mandalorian Season 3 release date?

Disney hasn’t yet confirmed when The Mandalorian Season Three will come out, or even what we can expect it to focus on.

The show is posed to bring in various legendary characters, from epic Mandalorian warriors to a Jedi surviving in secret.

All we know is that we won’t be seeing The Mandalorian return in 2021 – but perhaps Disney will give us a confirmed release date for Christmas.