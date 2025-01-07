Love Island is back with the second series of All Stars. | ITV

A dozen well-kent faces are back on the island looking for love.

The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, with a dozen former contestants once again looking for love.

It’s been ten years since the hit show first hit our screens and the cast contains fan-favourites from throughout that time.

Show chiefs promie that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”

Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

Who is appearing on season 2 of Love Island All Stars?

Here are the 12 islanders that have been confirmed by show bosses, and when they were previously on the show. You can find out more about them here.

Curtis Pritchard, 28, Love Island series 5 Kaz Crossley, 29, Love Island series 4 Gabby Allen, 32, Love Island series 3 Nas Majeed, 28. Love Island series 6 Catherine Agbaje, 24, Love Island series 10 Olivia Hawkins, 29, Love Island series 9 Ronnie Vint, 28, Love Island series 11 Scott Thomas, 36, Love Island series 2 Elma Pazar, 32, Love Island series 5 India Reynolds, 34, Love Island series 5. Luca Bish, 25, Love Island series 8 Marcel Somerville, 39, Love Island series 3

Who is presenting Love Island All Stars?

Once again Maya Jama will be back to host. When asked what she was most looking forward to in the new series she explained: “I’m looking forward to seeing who couples up with who! In my mind I’m thinking they all know each other or will recognise one another from previous series, so it’ll be interesting to see who sparks up a romance and who’s going to be the most dramatic.

And she’s interested to see how the dynamic changes with established stars in the villa, saying: “I think the dynamic changes because there are some Islanders that are more wellknown compared to others, it’s a mix of newer and older series so it’ll be interesting to see how the old school OGs bond with the newer series and to see if they have a different approach to the island overall.”

Who will provide the voiceover for Love Island All Stars?

It wouldn’t be love island without Scottish comedian Iain Stirling providing pithy commentary. He’ll be back for the second season of All Stars.

When is All Stars on television?

The first episode will be broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.

How often will a new episode of Love Island All Stars drop?

There will be a new episode of Love Island All Stars every evening at 9pm other than on Saturdays, when ‘Unseen Bits’ from the show will be shown instead. You can always catch up on anything you’ve missed on ITVX.

What is the prize money for Love Island All Stars?

The first prize for this season of Love Island All Stars is £50,000.

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed?