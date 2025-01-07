Some of the most popular love-seekers from previous seasons are back.

The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.

Show chiefs promie that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s who is returning to the villa, why they’re back, and what they are looking for when it comes to love.

Curtis Pritchard, 28

Curtis was previously on Love Island series 5

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I feel like I'm in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven't found my true love… that sounds so cheesy, doesn't it? So, I thought, let's give it another go.

It was great fun last time, a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I'm going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It's exciting.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

Someone with the same morals and the same ambitions. I want someone that’s empathetic and actually cares. I think I like blondes and someone who’s athletic as I like to do extreme sports. I’d like someone that’s daring and willing to try new things and who’s loving and caring.

Kaz Crossley, 29

Kaz was previously on Love Island series 4

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

The first experience I had was so amazing and also so much fun! I'm even more mature now so I'm ready to find a relationship.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I’m older now so my type has changed a lot. I'm looking for someone who is emotionally intelligent and good at communication. I'm looking for a man not a boy. I’m looking for a life partner, someone to share amazing life experiences with, someone that wants to reciprocate the same love that I'm ready to give.

Gabby Allen, 32

Gabby was previously on Love Island series 3

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

Because it's the trenches out there! I feel like I have all my ducks in a row, it has been 8 years since I went into the Villa. I now run my businesses and I've grown up a lot… but I just haven't found 'the one' yet.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I’m looking for someone to match my energy or be on the same page as me, I am a bit older so I want someone that has their life together and who will be intellectually and emotionally mature. Someone to have fun with and can look after me, too. Someone that will be an addition to my life as it is, because it’s great!

Nas Majeed, 28

Nas was previously on Love Island series 6

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

It was so much fun the first time around, waking up every day with a smile on my face – it feels like a full circle moment. It was quite successful for me the first time around, I was with Eva for four years. So I'm hoping that Love Island can come through again and make it everlasting.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I’m at the ripe old age of 28 now. I'm into homeware and bargains and coupons… that’s the stage I’m at. I want to settle down with someone that has those things in common who wants to do cute, wholesome things and make each other laugh.

Catherine Agbaje, 24

Catherine was previously on Love Island series 10

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I want to find love again. I want to give it another shot because it works!

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I’m looking for someone that doesn't lie, someone loyal that is very caring and will make their world about me

Olivia Hawkins, 29

Olivia was previously on Love Island series 9

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I'm still single and getting close to my 30s. I feel ready for it now. I'm ready to meet a nice man.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I want a mature guy who has got their stuff together, a family man ideally a bit older. I think that’s where I went wrong last time, the younger boys weren’t really on the same wavelength as me.

Ronnie Vint, 28

Ronnie was previously on Love Island series 11

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended. In the Villa, I was always in 'triangles' and whatnot, but I feel like I've grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I'm in a good position to find someone now and move on.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I just want to be on the same level as someone, someone to build something with.

Scott Thomas, 36

Scott was previously on Love Island series 2

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I've been on a massive journey over the last five years. I've been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development. When I first went into the Villa, I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I'm ready to settle down and I've never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I’m looking for someone who is going to challenge me, but not in a bad way. I want someone who will help me grow. I want to be in a team. I want to be in a relationship where we can both be ourselves. I’m very ambitious, I’m very driven and I want someone to be on that journey with me.

Elma Pazar, 32

Elma was previously on Love Island series 5

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time. My time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare).

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I like a ‘dad bod’. I just want a normal geezer, really. Ideally, I’d like to find someone who isn’t shallow, has strong family values, and a real sense of drive and ambition. I like a cheeky chappy, but I’m not after a class clown — I want someone I can have deep conversations with.

India Reynolds, 34

India was previously on Love Island series 5

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I've been single for two and a half years and I think it's time to settle down. I don't put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps so I'm looking forward to getting to know people in the Villa.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

I would like someone that’s funny, charismatic, kind, thoughtful and likes to have a good time. I’d love a nice normal guy.

Luca Bish, 25

Luca was previously on Love Island series 8

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I had such a good time last time, why not? I get to have a good time with the possibility of ending up with someone.

What are you looking for in a love interest?

Someone I can be myself with. I want to feel free and not be worried about what that person thinks of me. I want someone who accepts me for who I am.

Marcel Somerville 39

Marcel was previously on Love Island series 3

Why do you want to return to Love Island?

I thought that I'd completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life's at a crossroads, I've got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?

What are you looking for in a love interest?