I'm A Celebrity is just days away from returning - here's when the 2023 edition start and who is in the cast of the popular reality show.

Ant and Dec will present the 2023 edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Cr. ITV.

For fans of reality TV, it is one of the most exciting times of the year as ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ returns to our TV screens!

Back for the 21st edition addition of the show, ITV have confirmed a star studded cast for the latest series with a number of sports stars, soap icons and pop stars set to head into the Australian jungle to take on bush tucker trials and so much more.

After covid forced the show to head to Wales in 2021, broadcasters have confirmed that this year's edition will continue in Australia after it returned down under last year much to the delight of viewers.

Hosted by the iconic presenting pair of Ant and Dec, here is everything you need to know ahead of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

Line up for I'm A Celeb 2023

The 2023 edition has its full cast line up confirmed last week and there are plenty of big names and, once again, a divisive political name amongst them.

The full line up is as follows:

Danielle Harold - the Eastenders star will switch the Queen Vic for the Aussie jungle.

Fred Sirieix - the smooth talking host of First Dates will be hoping he can earn some meals to share with his camp down under.

Marvin Humes - the JLS star is now a popular TV presenter and heads to Australia as one of the outside favourites.

Josie Gibson - The early favourite to win, the This Morning host is expected to do well

Nigel Farage - One of the world's most divisive characters, the former UKIP leader enters the jungle to lots of controversy, with many feeling another political leader should not be showcased on TV

Tony Bellew - The Scouse boxing champ will enter the year as one of two big sports stars

Frankie Dettori - Much loved champion jockey Dettori is one of horseracing most legendary characters and we think we do very well

Sam Thompson - More popular as one of the Love Island hosts, Sam switches the Villa for the...whatever he is offered in the bush tucker trials

Jamie Lynn Spears - Sister of pop icon Britney, Jamie Lynn is another controversial choice to go in the jungle

Nella Rose - Influencer and social media celeb, Nella has a huge online following

Nick Pickard - Another soap star enters the jungle this year

Grace Dent - The English columnist and broadcaster has the biggest odds to win this year

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2022

The last season was won by Lionesses hero and football pundit Jill Scott, who edged out close friend and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner to become Queen of the jungle.

When does I'm A Celebrity start

The new season of I'm A Celebrity is less than a week away from beginning and will air on ITV on November 19 at 9pm.