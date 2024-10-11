Why Edinburgh should give Netflix's attempt to play on its star quality the brush off
We probably don’t say it often enough, but Edinburgh is a film star. It’s played a role in everything from Trainspotting and Shallow Grave to Baby Reindeer and Avengers: Infinity War. And, not to forget, Netflix’s One Day.
It was the city’s Vennel steps, just off the Grassmarket, where Emma and Dex kissed, a most romantic moment in screen history which we are sure you all hold as dear in your heart as we do in ours.
And a scene that’s every bit as memorable as Jack and Rose’s ‘I’m flying’ scene in Titanic or “Here’s looking at you kid” in Casablanca or the bit in Bill and Ted when they say “excellent” and play air guitar is surely deserving of a humble plaque to mark the spot...
Well, that might be true, but sorry Netflix, not this time. We don’t think so. Edinburgh has its own star quality to consider. If it let every filmmaker stick up a plaque, this historic city would be festooned with the things. And that would just make it harder to film all those glossy period dramas. Nice try though.
