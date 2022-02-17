Disney has an estimated 7,000 TV episodes and 500 films on its streaming platform, Disney Plus – and the list just keeps on growing.
With an expanding catalogue of both original creations and content from elsewhere, Disney Plus is rapidly catching up to Netflix when it comes to subscribers.
No longer associated with only children’s entertainment, Disney Plus now has enough mature or teen content to cater to audiences of all ages.
Here’s what’s about to be added to the streaming platform throughout the month of March 2022.
What TV shows are coming to Disney Plus UK in March 2022?
This list doesn’t include ongoing weekly episodes from series that began before March, but rather new seasons of shows coming to Disney Plus this month.
Here are all the new TV series coming to Disney Plus this coming month.
Thursday March 3rd
- The Dropout, three new episodes
Wednesday March 9th
- How I Met Your Father, Episodes 1 & 2 (weekly episodes to follow)
Wednesday March 30th
- Moon Knight, Episode 1
What films are coming to Disney Plus UK in March 2022?
Here are all the new films coming to Disney’s streaming platform in March.
Wednesday March 2nd
- West Side Story
Friday March 4th
- Fresh
- X-Men: First Class
Friday March 11th
- Turning Red
Friday March 18th
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- More Than Robots
Friday March 25th
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild