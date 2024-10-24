3 . Late Night With The Devil

It may have only been released last year, but 'Late Night With The Devil' is already being considered something of a modern classic. David Dastmalchian is superb as the struggling talk show host who attempts to boost his ratings by inviting an allegedly possessed girl onto his Halloween special. Set in 1977, the attention to period detail is exemplary and it's one of the few films of recent years to breathe new life in to the 'found footage' genre. No wonder it's the third most popular film on the platform. | Contributed