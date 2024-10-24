Some of the most popular films on Shudder this Halloween.Some of the most popular films on Shudder this Halloween.
What To Watch on Shudder: Here are the 10 most popular horror films on the streaming platform this Halloween

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST

Here’s what people are watching on the world’s biggest horror streaming service.

Launched in the USA in 2015, Shudder is a streaming service dedicated to all things horror that arrived in the UK in October 2016.

It offers hundreds of films and series to horror-heads for £4.99-a-month and also has it’s own rating system - marking movies out of five skulls according to users’ reviews.

As with all these services sometimes you can spend more time searching for something to watch that actually watching.

To help you out we’re looking at the 10 most popular films that are attracting the most Shudder viewers this Halloween.

You can also find a selection of the most highly-rated five skull films here.

With Terrifier 3 currently in cinemas, it's perhaps no surprise that horror fans are catching up with all the adventures of Art the Clown to date. The first instalment of Damien Leone's gory slasher sees Art terrorise a partygoer and her sister on Halloween night.

1. Terrifier

The second of Damien Leone's Terrifier films was released in 2022 and sees a newly-resurrected Art pursue a teenager who just happens to have a magic sword - the only weapon on earth that can stop his bloody rampage. Set on Halloween again, exactly a year after the first film, it's the second most popualr film on Shudder at the moment.

2. Terrifier 2

It may have only been released last year, but 'Late Night With The Devil' is already being considered something of a modern classic. David Dastmalchian is superb as the struggling talk show host who attempts to boost his ratings by inviting an allegedly possessed girl onto his Halloween special. Set in 1977, the attention to period detail is exemplary and it's one of the few films of recent years to breathe new life in to the 'found footage' genre. No wonder it's the third most popular film on the platform.

3. Late Night With The Devil

Just released this year, when it won the Audience Award at in the Midnight section of the South by Southwest film festival, 'Oddity' is a recent addition to Shudder, where it's proving hugely popular. The Irish horror sees a curio shopkeeper attempting to uncover the truth about her sister's murder with the help of a blinf medium and a wooden mannequin.

4. Oddity

