1 . Shell

Chloe Pirrie's big screen debut came in British drama 'Shell'. She plays a 17-year-old girl who lives and works with her father in a petrol station in the remote Scottish Highlands. Sh edeams of leaving and seeing the world - but her dad has other ideas. Critically-acclaimed, it scores an impressive 90 per cent of review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed