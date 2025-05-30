Raised in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge area, Chloe Pirrie went to the Mary Erskine School where she decided upon a career in acting after appearing in a school production of The Cherry Orchard.
She trained at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama and since then has starred in numerous television shows and films.
Pirrie is currently part of the cast of hit Netflix series Dept. Q which dropped on the streaming giant last week, earning rave reviews.
If you are wondering where you recognise her from, here are 10 of her biggest roles to date.
1. Shell
Chloe Pirrie's big screen debut came in British drama 'Shell'. She plays a 17-year-old girl who lives and works with her father in a petrol station in the remote Scottish Highlands. Sh edeams of leaving and seeing the world - but her dad has other ideas. Critically-acclaimed, it scores an impressive 90 per cent of review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed
2. Black Mirror
Chloe Pirrie stars alongside Daniel Rigby and Tobias Menzies in the third episode of season two of Charlie Brooker's dsytopian sci-fi series 'Black Mirror', entitled 'The Waldo Moment'. She plays a parliamentary candidate who falls for one of her rivals - a comedian famous for playing a blue animated bear called Waldo. | Contributed
3. Emma
In the 2020 adaption of 'Emma', Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular character who can't stop meddling the romantic lives of those close to her. Chloe Pirrie plays Emma's older sister Isabella Knightley. | Contributed
4. The Game
Cold War spy thriller 'The Game' was a six part BBC series that saw Chloe Pirrie star in an ensemble cast that included fellow-Scot Brian Cox. She plays MI5 secretary Wendy Straw. | Contributed