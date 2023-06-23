All Sections
Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City is already gaining rave reviews from critics. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City is already gaining rave reviews from critics. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City is already gaining rave reviews from critics. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Wes Anderson Films Ranked: The 10 best Wes Anderson movies ranked - including Asteroid City

Wes Anderson is one of the world’s most loved Directors. Here are the top 10 Wes Anderson’s films ranked ahead of his new release Asteroid City.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:33 BST

We are now just days away from the official release of Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film Asteroid City - and we simply can’t wait.

The Texas filmmaker has been making films for close to 30 years and many would say he has only got better as time has gone on, though his early films are quite clearly still dearly loved by many.

Are you a Wes Anderson die hard or new to the wonder of Wes? Whichever one you are, we decided to dig deep into his back catalogue and find out which of his films are ranked the highest, according to highly respected film website Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are his top 10 movies ever - and where you can watch them right now.

One of Anderson’s most loved films follows a 12-year-old orphan named Sam who falls in love with a girl named Suzy. When the two run away to a secluded Island, the entire town goes in search of the pair. Available to buy or rent via Amazon Prime.

Voiced by the excellent George Clooney, this animated Anderson hit follows Mr Fox, a family man who goes back to his ways of stealing after finding himself unable to resist his animal instincts. This film is available to watch on Netflix UK.

A true Anderson masterpiece that is packed to the brim with a quality cast that includes Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes and Willem Defoe, The Grand Budapest hotel takes audiences on the journey of wondrous life of Monsieur Gustave H and his Lobby boy, known as Zero. Available to watch on Disney+.

His second feature film, Rushmore is still one of Anderson’s most loved and treasured. The film follows a young boy named Max Fischer who, while struggling academically, befriends Herman, a disillusion parent who hates his two twins that attend the same school as Max. Available to watch on Disney+.

