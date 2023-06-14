A director who very much has his own unique style, the 54-year-old released the sci-fic romance film Asteroid City this week and it is already receiving rave reviews from critics. If you’re already a fan of the American then you’re likely to have indulged in his mesmerising hits already, however, if you’re new to the work of Anderson then we have put together four of his best films to check out before you see Asteroid City.

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Viewed by many (and this writer in particular) as Anderson’s best work to date. Styled perfectly, the film follows the story of Monsieur Gustave (played by Ralph Fiennes), a legendary concierge at a famous 1930s European hotel and a young lobby boy that he takes under his wing known simply as Zero.

Wes Anderson attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When Gustave discovers he is the beneficiary of a work of art known as ‘Boy With Apple’ when one of his lovers – and hotel guests – suddenly dies. Though he won’t be able to hold on to it without a fight.

2. Isle Of Dogs

Anderson’s first stop-motion animation film takes us to a dystopian world where dogs have been banished to Trash Island due to a canine influenza pandemic. However, when young orphan Atari Kobayashi refuses to give into the rules of this new world and goes in search of his pet dog Spots, he hijacks a plane and goes to find his beloved canine pal.

3. Rushmore

One of the films that really put the Texan director on the map was Rushmore. Released in 1998, the film focuses on the main character of Max Fischer, a pupil at the school who struggles academically as he meets and falls hopelessly in love with his teacher Miss Cross.

4. The Life Aquatic