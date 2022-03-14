Join us as The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you episode four of our brand new ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

After dissecting new releases such as The Duke, Uncharted and Netflix's requel 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and the worst of cinema - The Razzies - on last week’s show, we got back together through the medium of the internet to get tucked into this week’s big new release.

Does The Batman oust The Dark Knight trilogy according to our writers? (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Of course, there is only one place we could begin with this week, with the long-awaited release of the new superhero blockbuster The Batman hitting cinemas.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has proven to be hugely popular, raking in a massive £97 million at the Box Office on its opening weekend, making it one of the UK’s most successful cinematic releases of 2022.

With Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader for the first time, The Batman focuses on the comic book hero’s early years as Gotham’s masked vigilante as he duels with notorious DC villains The Riddler and Oswald Copperpot/The Pengiun, who are portrayed by Paul Dano and Colin Farrell respectively.

Simon Rex accepts the Best Male Lead award for ‘Red Rocket’ from Kristen Stewart onstage during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In this week’s spoiler free episode, we chat about our feelings on the choice of Pattinson in the new of Batman, before deep diving on our favourite Batman characters and films ever made – warning: Dave comes with some pretty unpopular Dark Knight opinions which are sure to cause a stir.

We also look at the best the Glasgow Film Fest had to offer with Dave attending a ridiculous 34 films in a week! While Dave also gives his thoughts on the release of Sean Baker’s critically acclaimed Red Rocket, which was released in cinemas just last week.