Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Venom 2 digital release, DVD release, post-credit scene, and will it be on Disney Plus?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiered in cinemas in the UK on October 15th, 2021.

It brought in $212.5 million at the international box office and went on to break the $400 million mark in the following weeks.

The film sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock still struggling to come to terms with his new relationship with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom.

After interviewing deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, Kasady also becomes host to another alien symbiote, Carnage, giving the movie its name.

Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop Carnage and Kasady’s reign of terror throughout San Fransisco.

Here’s when you’ll be able to see the two symbiotes and their hosts battle it out on DVD and via digital release.

When is the Venom 2 digital release date in the UK?

Venom and Eddie are back in their very own sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Photo: Sony Pictures.

The second film following the antics of Venom and Eddie will be available for digital viewing from December 14th.

It's expected that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime then.

Down the line, it might well join other Sony properties on Netflix, but that's not yet confirmed.

When is the Venom 2 DVD release date in the UK?

Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady becomes another host to a second symbiote, known as Carnage. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also be available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray from December 14th, just in time for Christmas.

The DVD comes with a behind the scenes look at the film in Let There Be...Action which takes you onto the set of director Andy Serkis’ set and dives into how the special effects and stunts were done.

If you buy the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital releases will enjoy a total of seven special features.

Will Venom 2 be on Disney Plus?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is Sony property, rather than Disney, which means we won’t be seeing it on Disney Plus any time soon.

As noted above, Sony has a distribution deal with Netflix, which is why you can currently see other superhero-related Sony films like the Spider-Man movies on Netflix UK and Ireland right now.

This deal was signed in April 2021, while a similar deal was signed with Disney that means that some Sony properties will stream on Disney Plus and Hulu, but only after they’ve already streamed on Netflix.

This Sony/Netflix deal comes into play from 2022, so we may well see Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Netflix some time next year.

Does Venom 2 have a post-credit scene?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage does indeed have a post-credit scene, which might give an indication of why Sony are prepared to start streaming some of its properties on Disney Plus.

Warning: universe-breaking spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t yet seen the post-credits scene.

The final scene of the film sees Venom and Eddie get pulled through into the MCU, shown as they see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the news, exactly at the moment where his true identity is revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Venom seems to know Peter Parker, licking the screen with an ominous threat.