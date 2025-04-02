American actor Val Kilmer has died of pneumonia at the age of 65, leaving behind a filmography that has grossed over $3.7 billion, making him one of Hollywood’s most successful stars.

His acting career began when, at the age of just 17, he became the youngest person to be accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School and he quickly found success on stage, starring in a production of The Slab Boys alongside Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.

His big screen break came in spy comedy Top Secret!, but global stardom came in 1986 when he starred as ‘Iceman’ alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun - a role he would later return to in Top Gun: Maverick.

His long career saw him star in a sting of blockbusters which grossed over $3.7 billion including Willow, The Doors, Tombstone, True Romance, Heat, Batman Forever, The Saint and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Here are 13 interesting things the actor said over the years.

1 . Val Kilmer on...him name "There was no one around called 'Val' when I was young, so I wanted to be John or Bill. Now I like it."

2 . Val Kilmer...on his looks "I'm a character actor, but I look like a leading man."

3 . Val Kilmer on...news "News is something that happens that matters to you, which is not most of what we watch on television."