Audiences will be enjoying the film in cinemas across the UK in the coming weeks.

A blackly-comic psychological thriller filmed in just five days is set to get a cinema release a year after its Glasgow world premiere.

Tummy Monster received its first screening at last year’s Glasgow Film Festival, earning rave reviews from critics who praised director Ciaran Lyons for making the most of a shoestring budget to deliver "a Grimm fairytale for the Gen Z age".

It became the only film at the celebration of cinema to book - and sell out - a third screening and went on to play international festivals in Austin, Leiden, and Brussels.

It sees Lorn Macdonald (Beats) stars as a narcissistic tattoo artist whose obsession with fame spirals into chaos after a surreal late-night encounter with an international popstar (Orlando Norman) and his watchful minder (Michael Akinsulire).

Tummy Monster will be returning to the Glasgow Film Theatre on May 1, with Ciaran Lyons joined by Macdonald to provide an introduction and a post-film Q&A.

The pair will then embark on a tour of indepependent cinemas throughout the UK with the film, taking time to visit universities and colleges to host DIY filmmaking workshops for students.

Ciaran spoke to The Scotsman this week in advance of the screenings about his background making music videos for the likes of The Proclaimers and Arab Strap, his admiration for recent Oscar-winning director Sean Baker, and how he traded in putting down a deposit for a house to make his debut feature.