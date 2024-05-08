Travis Kelce will take on his first major acting role. Image: Getty

Travis Kelce will soon take on his first major acting role in a new horror series.

The NFL star, who is also dating Taylor Swift, will star in American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy’s upcoming show Grotesquerie.

Kelce has been cast alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance and Lesley Manville in the series which is set to be released in the US in autumn.

In a video posted by his co-star Nash-Betts on Instagram, Kelce appears saying: “Stepping into new territory with Niecy.”

The former American footballer has previously appeared in reality shows such as dating series Catching Kelce in 2016, while more recently he hosted Saturday Night Live, where his comedic acting abilities were tested.

Kelce was also unveiled as the host of new quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Details surrounding Murphy’s series Grotesquerie are scarce, and Kelce’s role in the show is currently unknown.

Ryan Murphy, left, posing with actor Evan Peters following wins during the Golden Globe Awards in 2023. Image: Getty

However, the producer is known for casting high profile stars who aren’t actors in his projects such as Lady Gaga - who has now an Oscar-nominated actress - Stevie Nicks, Naomi Campbell and, most recently, Kim Kardashian.