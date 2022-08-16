Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars of Top: Maverick attend the UK Premiere at Leicester Square. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Do you feel the need for speed?

The sequel to the 80s classic came almost 35 years after the original but rocketed to the top of the box office immediately on release.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel was a hit with audiences across the globe and amassed an almost perfect 96% rating on highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Released to critical acclaim in May, the Paramount and Skydance production passed the $1.2 billion mark at the worldwide box office in June, making it the the highest grossing film of the year by some distance, beating both Jurassic World Dominion and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness into second and third place.

Starring Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, the American actor stars as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the US naval aviator who returns to lead a detachment of graduates for a special assignment – though in order to succeed, he must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears.

Alongside Cruise is Jennifer Connolly (Blood Diamond), who plays Maverick’s love interest Penny Benjamin, while Miles Teller (Whiplash), Glen Powell (Set It Up) and Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale) form the nucleus of Maverick’s team.

However, despite being a huge hit with film fans, director Kosinski admits he didn’t think the blockbuster would happen.

“Tom (Cruise) really didn’t want to do another Top Gun movie,” he explained.

“I think he walked into that room prepared to say, ‘Thank you for coming all this way, and I appreciate it, but I’m not interested in making another movie.’ Then at the end of that meeting, he picked up the phone, and he called the head of the studio and said, ‘We’re making another Top Gun.’ So, that was a pretty epic meeting, and pretty amazing to see that level of power on display.”

And boy are we glad he changed his mind...

When is Top Gun: Maverick available to stream?

While it is currently not available to stream, we do have a date for when you can get the digital edition of Top Gun: Maverick.

The film will be available via Paramount+ from August 23, which is now available in the UK at a subscription cost of £6.99 per month, or £69.90 per year. They are currently offering a 7 days free trial however. Sign up here.

Amazon Video and iTunes will also have the Digital HD version available.

When is Top Gun: Maverick released on DVD, BluRay and 4K?

Various sites will be releasing special edition copies of the film.

In fact, HMV are already taking pre-orders for their Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, which is priced at £34.99 and available to pre-order here.