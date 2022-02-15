The MCU is expanding almost constantly, with every new title bringing comicbook characters to life on our screens.

Judging from the most recent trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, still more characters from different franchises are set to join the MCU.

Although Black Bolt isn’t explicitly mentioned or seen in the trailer, there are ties to him that mean he could appear some time soon.

Black Bolt can use a hypersonic scream as one of his powers. Photo: Marvel.

Here’s what you need to know about Black Bolt.

Who is Black Bolt?

Blackagar Boltagon, called Black Bolt for short, is the leader of the Inhuman Royal Family and the King of the Inhumans of Attilan, a city on the moon made to shelter Inhumans fleeing persecution on Earth.

Black Bolt was portrayed by Anson Mount in the TV show, Inhumans. Photo: Marvel Studios.

After a rebellion led by his brother in Attilan, Black Bolt was forced to flee to Earth.

He would eventually lead all the Inhumans from Attilan to start a new life on Earth.

Due to his Inhuman genetics and because he underwent a process called Terrigenesis, Black Bolt has a number of powers, including enhanced strength, durability, endurance, and healing.

Black Bolt also has telepathic powers that enable him to send messages to his family through physical contact and is able to use a hypersonic scream to incapacitate enemies.

The story of the Inhumans was told in a Marvel TV show in 2017.

It comprised of eight episodes in the first season, before being cancelled by ABC. You can still watch the show today on Disney Plus.

Black Bolt’s role in Marvel’s Illuminati

In the comics, Black Bolt was a founding member of the Illuminati.

He was present to represent the Inhumans, alongside other members each from a different faction of superheroes.

Will Black Bolt be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

There’s no sign that Black Bolt himself will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, Patrick Stewart is believed to appear as Professor Charles Xavier, another founding member of the Illuminati.