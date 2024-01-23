Former Speaker of the House John Bercow will be one of a handful of celebrities entering the castle for season two of The Traitors US who will be familiar to British viewers.

Season two of The Traitors has been another hit for the BBC - with millions of viewers enjoying watching 22 strangers be locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

But as it enters its final week of twists and turns, fans are facing a near year-long wait for season three, with show bosses currently looking for contestants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, the American version of the show was also renewed for another season and launched on the other side of the Atlantic last week.

Last year the US version had a twist in that half the contestants were celebrities, many of whom had appeared in verious other reality television shows.

And this year they are upping the celebrity stakes, with all 22 potential winners already well know for a previous career - somewhat bizarrely including former MP and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. Order!

Here's what you need to know - and how to watch it.

When can I watch season two of The Traitors US in the UK?

In America The Traitors US is streamed on the Peacock subscription service - where it's currently up to episode five of the series. Peacock used to be available in the UK through NOW TV but that's no longer the case, so you can't currently watch the show.

Luckily the BBC have aquired the UK rights and so will be making it available at some point. Last year, it arrived on the BBC iPlayer in full one the series had concluded in America. Expect the same this year - meaning you'll be able to watch it by the middle of February.

What are the rules?

A total of 22 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot – up to $250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Where is The Traitors US filmed?

The Traitors US is filmed in the same castle that hosted the UK version – at Ardross Castle, situated in the Highland region of Scotland near the River Alness. Ardross Castle was originally a hunting lodge for the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s.

In the 1880s, the lodge was redesigned as a castle in the period’s baronial style. Nowadays, it is used as a wedding and conference venue.

Who is hosting?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming is once again taking on the role played by Claudia Winkleman in the UK version of The Traitors.

Cumming first found fame in the role of the MC in the stage musical Cabaret, first in London’s West End and then in Broadway. Since then he has starred in a slew of successful television programmes and feature films, including The High Life, The Good Wife, Goldeneye, Spy Kids and X-Men 2.

He also continues to appear on stage, most recently appearing in one-man show 'Alan Cumming is not Acting His Age', which toured Scotland last year.

Who are the contestants?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's who is entering the castle, and what they are famous for (in America at least...)