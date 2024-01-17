If you've been watching season two of The Traitors and thought "I reckon I'd do well", here's your chance to prove it.

Applications are now open for season three of The Traitors, presented by Claudia Winkleman.

The Traitors is back - and once again 22 strangers have been locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The second series of the BBC hit show may only be approaching its halfway point but producers are already hunting for the next cast to feature in season three.

Here's how you could become a Faithful...or a Traitor, and a little information on the application process.

Where can I apply to take part on The Traitors?

Applications are now open for season three of The Traitors and can be submitted here.

Who are they looking for?

The request for applications reads as follows: "The Traitors is back, and we are looking for fun, smart and strategic players to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery! The Traitors is a competition series built on strategy and suspicion, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions, the more missions they complete successfully , the bigger the prize pot. However, hidden amongst the players are the ‘Traitors’. The Traitors meet in secret each night and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as the ‘Faithfuls’. The aim for the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end, the aim for the Faithful is to banish all of the Traitors before the game ends. Throughout the series, there will be twists, turns, shocks and surprises for the players. Expect trickery, betrayal and backstabbing. Do you have what it takes to play?"

Are there restrictions on who can take part?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of applying for The Traitors and have the right to legally reside in the UK. You must also be available to take part in the programme for up to four weeks, currently anticipated to be in spring/summer of 2024.

What questions are you asked?

The application form asks you a series of questions about you and how you would play the game. They are as follows:

Have you watched The Traitors? If so, what did you think of previous players games?

If given the choice, would you choose to be a ‘Traitor’ or a ‘Faithful’ and why

What would be your strategy to win?

What is the best lie you have ever told? Did you get away with it?

Are you good at keeping secrets - what is the biggest one you’ve kept?

Are you more likely to make a decision based on your head or heart? Why?

What has been the most significant moment in your life so far and how has it shaped you as a person?

How would the people closest to you describe you?

What are you most passionate about in life? Why?

Why should you be picked to play The Traitors?

If you were to win, what would you do with the prize money?

What else do you need to provide?

The application process asks you to submit a one minute video "telling us about yourself, why you want to be on The Traitors and what your game plan would be."

Along with the video, you need to submit at least two (and up to five) photographs of yourself - one headshot and one full length picture.