The Traitors is back! | BBC / Studio Lambert

The BBC’s hit reality game show has returned to our screens - and it’s been a great first week.

The Traitors is back for a third season - and this time 25 strangers are in the running to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize - although in an early plot twist only 22 made it to the spooky castle to be split into Traitors and Faithfuls.

The second series of the BBC hit show started on Wednesday, January 1, when the first two episodes dropped at the same time on the BBC iPlayer.

The train to the castle stopped at an unannounced station and three of the contestants volunteers to leave the show early for the common good of the cashpot. Whether we will see the selfless trio again has yet to be revealed, although the cliffhanger at the end of episode three seems to suggest that they are not gone for good.

It was the first of the twists and turns, and there are sure to be a few more to come before the winner is crowned.

Here's when it's on - and who is left.

If you're still uncertain about the rules, check them out here.

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The next episode will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday, January 8, at 9pm.

How often are episodes of The Traitors aired?

Episodes are broadcast on BBC One three times a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Can I binge watch The Traitors?

Every episode of season one and two of The Traitors is available to binge watch on the BBC iPlayer right now - as are the American, Australian and New Zealand versions of the show (Season Two of the Australian Traitors is especially good).

For season three though, you'll have to be a little more patient. The first two episodes landed on the iPlayer on the first Wednesday, but the rest are dropping on a daily basis - so if you want to binge you'll have to wait for a few days until more episodes are released.

When is the last episode of The Traitors?

This is when every episode of the series will be broadcast on BBC One:

Episode 1: 8pm Wednesday 1 January 2025

Episode 2: 8pm Thursday 2 January 2025

Episode 3: 9pm Friday 3 January 2025

Episode 4: 9pm Wednesday 8 January 2025

Episode 5: 9pm Thursday 9 January 2025

Episode 6: 9pm Friday 10 January 2025

Episode 7: 9pm Wednesday 15 January 2025

Episode 8: 9pm Thursday 16 January 2025

Episode 9: 9pm Friday 17 January 2025

Episode 10: 9pm Wednesday 22 January 2025

Episode 11: 9pm Thursday 23 January 2025

Series 3 Finale: 9pm Friday 24 January 2025

Who has already left the castle?

Here's who is out of the show in the order they left, if they were banished or murdered - and whether they were a Traitor or a Faithful.

First out: Alexander (volunteered to leave the train before getting to the castle)

Second out: Jack (volunteered to leave the train before getting to the castle)

Third out: Fozia (volunteered to leave the train before getting to the castle)

Fourth out: Yin (Murdered, Faithful)

Fifth out: Nathan (Banished, Faithful)

Sixth out: Keith (Murdered,Faithful)

Seventh out: Elen (Banished, Faithful)

Eighth out: Armani (Traitor)

Who is still in the castle?

Here's who remains in the contest, and whether they are traitors or faithful:

Anna (Faithful)

Francesca (Faithful)

Lisa (Faithful)

Maia (Faithful)

Charlotte (Faithful)

Dan (Faithful)

Freddie (Faithful)

Jake (Faithful)

Joe (Faithful)

Kasim (Faithful)

Leanne (Faithful)

Leon (Faithful)

Linda (Traitor)

Minah (Traitor)

Livi (Faithful)

Tyler (Faithful)

Alex (Faithful)