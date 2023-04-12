The (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic team have a special guest as producer of The Pope’s Exorcist – and Snakes On A Plane and Freddy vs Jason – joins us to chat his career and the latest Russell Crowe blockbuster.

It has been another week of great film releases and, as summer approaches, the blockbusters are getting bigger and better.

First up, we have Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe as he takes on the role of real life Italian Catholic priest and exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, Gabriele Amorth is the super fun The Pope’s Exorcist. We went to see it earlier this week and absolutely loved it – so we thought we’d invite the producer of the film, Jeff Katz, on the show for a special edition of the vodcast.

Jeff joined us at 6am Los Angeles time to chat about which iconic horror film he actually doesn’t like, why The Pope’s Exorcist may involved the devil, religion and a little bit of gore – but is ultimately more in line with James Bond, in the best possible way.

The Pope's Exorcist starring Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth hit UK cinemas last Friday - and has received glowing reviews. Cr: Sony Pictures.

We also delve into his career so far with his other films Snakes On A Plane a hot topic of discussion!

