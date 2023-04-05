Scary Movies On Netflix: Here are 16 of the best horror movies on Netflix - according to Rotten Tomatoes
These are the 16 of the scariest horror movies and most highly rated horrors to stream on Netflix UK in 2023.
One of the most passionate and dedicated fan-base in genre cinema is horror like horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.
A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?
We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 16 horror flicks are rated highest by them.
Dare you watch them all?