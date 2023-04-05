These are the 16 of the scariest horror movies and most highly rated horrors to stream on Netflix UK in 2023.

One of the most passionate and dedicated fan-base in genre cinema is horror like horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.

A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?

We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 16 horror flicks are rated highest by them.

Dare you watch them all?

1 . Get Out (2017) - 7.7 Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele. Photo: Netflix

2 . Dawn Of The Dead (2005) - 7.3 Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made. Photo: Netflix

3 . Sleepy Hollow (1999) - 7.3 Tim Burton's supernatural horror stars both Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a police detective is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders committed by a supposed Headless Horseman. Photo: Netflix

4 . A Quiet Place Part II (2020) - 7.2 The sequel to the excellent A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt as she attempts to guide her family through a world overrun with monsters that are drawn to sound - and kill when they hear it. Photo: Netflix