Paramount+ to release a new documentary about the Loch Ness Monster that separates facts from fakery.

‘Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness’ is the upcoming three-part documentary that covers the full story of Scotland’s most legendary mythical beast.

It will be narrated by Scottish movie star Dougray Scott, and it is set to tell the “complete and definitive story” of the world famous icon herself; Nessie i.e., the Loch Ness Monster.

Production company Two Rivers Media’s (TRM) aim is to include detailed analyses of Nessie, factoring in forensics and eyewitness accounts from those who claim to have even “hunted” the creature.

Dougray Scott will voice the Loch Ness Monster documentary coming to Paramount Plus (Photo: David Reiss)

A TRM spokesperson said: “Some say it’s a prehistoric monster, giant eel or sea serpent.”

This documentary is one of many new shows unveiled by Paramount+ during their launch in the UK and Ireland.

Ben Frow, Paramount UK’s Chief Content Officer, outlined their plans to feature premium content from the UK along with many shows and movies from Paramount studios.

He said: “Our mission is to make Paramount+ the leading destination for unmissable television in collaboration with the UK’s storytelling talent.”

The stunning wildnerness of Loch Ness will be explored during the course of this documentary.

‘Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness’ will bring the battle between science and sightings, and evidence and anecdote to the forefront.

It will explore the gorgeous Loch Ness landscape and the lifetimes sacrificed here in the pursuit of a beast that science has affirmed cannot possibly exist.

This documentary seeks to separate the fakery from the factual for this legendary Scottish icon.