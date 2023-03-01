The Mandalorian returns to our screens this week as the hotly anticipated season 3 launches. Here’s how to watch it, the cast and the UK release date.

The Mandalorian is ready to return to our TV screens for a third season. Cr: Disney+

Are you ready for the return of The Mandalorian? After the launch of a new trailer in January, one of the most popular television hits from the Star Wars world is finally back on our screens. Scroll down for the full trailer.

Fans have waited almost three years for the return of the hit television show with the final episode of season two coming long ago – December 2020 to be precise – though we did see a glimpse of The Mandalorian in The Book Of Boba Fett, which launched last year. However, the wait is now over!

With writing on series three beginning as far back as April 2020, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed he had been writing a third season for "a while". Co-star Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) added further fuel to the fire by saying “season three and four is where you're really gonna start to get answers.”

Now confirmed and ready to stream, season three of the show will see Din Djarin and his much loved little green friend are ready to join forces again as they take on the journey to the ancient home of Mandalore but are faced with new foes, old allies and enemies as they starship battles continue in the sky – much to the delight of fans.

Mandalorian full cast

Man of the moment Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us) will return to the Star Wars word, continuing in his role of Din Djarin as he makes the journey to Mandalore in search of redemption after removing his helmet.

Alongside Pascal will be Giancarlo Esposito who stars as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Christopher Lloyd and finally Tim Meadows.

The character of Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) will also play a huge role in the television series, as expected.

Mandalorian season 3 release date UK

The wait is finally over, with season three of The Mandalorian released today (March 1) at 8am BST.

The confirmation of this date was previously made during Brazil Comic-Con in 2022 and will see episodes released on a weekly basis.

How many episodes are there in Mandalorian season 3

In total there will be eight episodes of The Mandalorian, with each episode released at 8am on a Wednesday. For example, episode 2 will be launched on Wednesday March 8 whereas we will see the final episode of the series will hit our screens on Wednesday April 19.

How can I watch The Mandalorian season 3

To be able to watch The Mandalorian season 3, you must be subscribed to streaming service Disney+ – which the series is exclusive too.